/ / [Podcast] How organizations and junior colleges are teaming up to educate future engineers

David Riojas, Jeff Bradford, and Joe Limon | ISA Will-DuPage, Joliet Junior College, and PCIT | Workforce Development

In this episode of Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce, David Riojas, president of the PCIT advisory board and past president of the ISA Will-DuPage chapter; Jeff Bradford, Joliet Junior College (JJC) technical department chair; and Joe Limon, PCIT instructor, explain the joint program to educate young process automation technicians.

