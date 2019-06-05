Plant Services

[Podcast] How organizations and junior colleges are teaming up to educate future engineers

By Podcast: Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce

Jun 05, 2019

David Riojas, Jeff Bradford, and Joe Limon | ISA Will-DuPage, Joliet Junior College, and PCIT | Workforce Development

In this episode of Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce, David Riojas, president of the PCIT advisory board and past president of the ISA Will-DuPage chapter; Jeff Bradford, Joliet Junior College (JJC) technical department chair; and Joe Limon, PCIT instructor, explain the joint program to educate young process automation technicians.

