[Podcast] How organizations and junior colleges are teaming up to educate future engineers
David Riojas, Jeff Bradford, and Joe Limon | ISA Will-DuPage, Joliet Junior College, and PCIT | Workforce Development
In this episode of Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce, David Riojas, president of the PCIT advisory board and past president of the ISA Will-DuPage chapter; Jeff Bradford, Joliet Junior College (JJC) technical department chair; and Joe Limon, PCIT instructor, explain the joint program to educate young process automation technicians.
Listen to Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce
Show Comments
Hide Comments
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments