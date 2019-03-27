Plant Services

/ / [Podcast] Breaking barriers in manufacturing: The importance of gender diversity

[Podcast] Breaking barriers in manufacturing: The importance of gender diversity

By Podcast: Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce

Mar 27, 2019

Sheri Plain and Amanda Saam | Owensboro Community and Technical College | Workforce Development

Sheri Plain, director of workforce services at Owensboro Community and Technical College, and Amanda Saam, instructor at Owensboro Community and Technical College, explain the program they’ve developed with manufacturers in their community, and how they’re working to remove the barriers to entrance for women in the field.

Subscribe to Manufacturing Tomorrow's Workforce

Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 