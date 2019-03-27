[Podcast] Breaking barriers in manufacturing: The importance of gender diversity
Sheri Plain and Amanda Saam | Owensboro Community and Technical College | Workforce Development
Sheri Plain, director of workforce services at Owensboro Community and Technical College, and Amanda Saam, instructor at Owensboro Community and Technical College, explain the program they’ve developed with manufacturers in their community, and how they’re working to remove the barriers to entrance for women in the field.
