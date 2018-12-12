5 key milestones of a successful CMMS implementation
People make the difference when implementing a CMMS.
When a CMMS is integrated well with the business processes, you start to see increased profitability and better maintenance management. But you can’t achieve all this by just buying a software without recognizing your business needs first. The CMMS that you are getting should be fit for your asset management needs and should be configured and implemented correctly. You can only implement a CMMS successfully when you have the resources to do so. For that, you need to get the support of the management and convince them of the change for betterment.
