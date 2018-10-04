Video: Your IoT devices may be weaponized (and what to do about it)
This presentation explores the impact of the known weakest point in our cyber-defenses: the IoT device.
One of the most significant areas for cyberattacks on businesses, networks, utilities and other critical infrastructure is through IoT devices. These attacks range from denial of service to ransomware and information theft to aggressive destruction of information and cyber-physical systems. The devices involved can range from security cameras to monitoring devices and any other device or control system that is either connected or considered “smart.” Who cares if someone hacks your security camera or non-critical IoT device?
This presentation from the "Road to RxM" track at Smart Industry 2018 explores the impact of the known weakest point in our cyber-defenses: the IoT device. Presented by Howard W Penrose, Ph.D., CMRP, 2018 Chair of the SMRP, this video clip will examine some of the strategies and the framework developed by the U.S. government that can improve the trustworthiness and resiliency in the digital Wild West.
