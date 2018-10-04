Video: What do a university and an industrial plant have in common? Networking infrastructure.
This video explores how the Penn State team is able to quickly cloak, connect, and micro-segment any device or system (including legacy ones) with point-and-click simplicity.
At Penn State University, leadership in the Office of the Physical Plant sought to deploy data analytics to optimize the predictive maintenance of assets spread across its vast campus network of more than 600 buildings. But they realized the effort would have been compromised without first establishing a resilient network to connect and protect those systems and data. Connectivity costs, slow provisioning times, and lack of segmentation exposed their critical systems to downtime due to broadcast storms, and accidental or intentional exploit.
In this presentation from the "Road to RxM" track at Smart Industry 2018, Tom Walker from Penn State University explains how he and his small facilities team quickly and cost-effectively created peer-to-peer encrypted overlay networks that allowed them to securely integrate PSU’s vast campus network. This video clip explores how they are able to quickly cloak, connect, and micro-segment any device or system (including legacy ones) with point-and-click simplicity.
