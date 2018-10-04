Video: Secure network foundation needed for maintenance analytics
In this presentation, Tom Walker explains how he and his small facilities team created peer-to-peer encrypted overlay networks that allowed them to securely integrate PSU’s vast campus network.
University campuses have many challenges in common with large industrial facilities such as aging infrastructure, far-flung assets, limited resources and continuous uptime expectations. Sound familiar?
In this presentation from the "Road to RxM" track at Smart Industry 2018, Tom Walker from Penn State University explains how he and his small facilities team quickly and cost-effectively created peer-to-peer encrypted overlay networks that allowed them to securely integrate PSU’s vast campus network. This video clip explores how they are able to quickly cloak, connect, and micro-segment any device or system (including legacy ones) with point-and-click simplicity.
