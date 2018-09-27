Video: Next-generation prescriptive maintenance: A case study
This case study presentation outlines the next-generation maintenance approach that Eli Lilly is using to transition from time-based preventative maintenance to a machine learning proactive maintenance strategy.
This case study presentation from the "Road to RxM" track at Smart Industry 2018 outlines the next-generation maintenance approach that Eli Lilly is using to transition from time-based preventative maintenance to a machine learning proactive maintenance strategy, and how these efforts should save thousands if not millions of dollars over the next two to three years. Presented by Rendela Wenzel, Global Maintenance and Reliability Leader for Eli Lilly and 2018 Influential Women in Manufacturing honoree, this video clip will explore how to develop a transition plan, the types of equipment to include and why, how to bring numerous sites under one global platform, and how to gain upper management buy-in and support.
