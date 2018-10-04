Video: How remote monitoring can improve productivity, responsiveness and customer satisfaction
This video will address Ingersoll Rand’s journey in developing digital technologies, and how the company identified remote monitoring as a critical business opportunity based on its customer’s needs.
Industrial companies are seeking new ways – through digital trends – to avoid production interruptions, predict preventive maintenance requirements and ensure facility uptime to maximize the bottom line.
This presentation from the "Road to RxM" track at Smart Industry 2018 offers three critical ways remote monitoring digital technology can help identify plant maintenance issues and get greater uptime in facilities. Presented by Rolf Paeper, vice president of product management and digital solutions for Ingersoll Rand’s compression technologies and services business unit, this video clip will address Ingersoll Rand’s journey in developing these digital technologies, and how the company identified remote monitoring as a critical business opportunity based on its customer’s needs.
