Video: Eliminating operational disruptions leveraging machine learning
This presentation covers the challenges faced and the business opportunity for taking steps in the direction of predictive maintenance and operational analytics.
Over the past decade several manufacturing companies have implemented reliability centered maintenance (RCM) programs and moved from a more reactive maintenance program to a reliability centered approach to maintenance where the majority of maintenance is planned, saving them significant costs and improving production.
This presentation from the "Road to RxM" track at Smart Industry 2018 covers the present challenges faced and the business opportunity for taking steps in the direction of predictive maintenance and operational analytics. Presented by Aaron Beazley, asset performance management senior product manager, Bentley Systems, this video clip will cover the journey of several companies in the form of case studies together with lessons learned and next steps.
