Video: Business opportunity for employing prescriptive maintenance and operational analytics
This video will cover the journey of several companies in the form of case studies together with lessons learned and next steps.
Having driven an RCM approach through several companies, this presentation will outline the foundation of the RCM programs that these companies have deployed and from which they believe they can launch to the next level – RxM and further digital transformation to reach higher levels of operational excellence.
This presentation from the "Road to RxM" track at Smart Industry 2018 covers the present challenges faced and the business opportunity for taking steps in the direction of predictive maintenance and operational analytics. Presented by Aaron Beazley, asset performance management senior product manager, Bentley Systems, this video clip will cover the journey of several companies in the form of case studies together with lessons learned and next steps.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments