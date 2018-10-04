/ / / Video: Are your smart devices leaving you vulnerable to cyberattacks?

This video will examine some of the strategies and framework developed by the U.S. Government that can help improve the trustworthiness and resiliency the digital Wild West.

Using malicious code, a hacker may use a number of IoT devices as part of a botnet to mask themselves and to use the power of multiple systems to launch an attack. In effect, they weaponize your IoT devices. Now complex software allows hackers to perform these attacks using machine learning and augmented intelligence without direct involvement. At this moment a great many of the over 10 billion currently connected devices have either default passwords or are directly connected without security as most homeowners, tradespeople, installers, vendors and OEM salespeople are untrained and unaware of the consequences.

Presented by Howard W Penrose, Ph.D., CMRP, 2018 Chair of the SMRP