/ / / Zurich now offers cyber insurance coverage for manufacturers

Zurich Insurance has rolled out new industry-specific endorsements to its cyber-insurance policies to provide coverage for manufacturers.

This additional coverage was created due to the increased cyber-threat these companies are now under and the fact that many manufacturers, particularly mid-sized firms, are unaware and possibly less prepared to deal with, the risks posed by cyber-attacks, Zurich said.

"Today, as manufacturers become more dependent on network connections linking industrial control systems with production machinery, robotics and other vital hardware, they are becoming more attractive targets. If a plant is shut down for any length of time due to a cyber-attack, the impact can be significant and long lasting," said Michelle Chia, head of professional liability and cyber for Zurich North America.

