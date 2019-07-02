/ / / Workforce: Strike while the Millennial iron is hot

At age 28, my son has already had three different career paths—U.S. Navy, deputy chief of staff for a U.S. senator, and now a program manager for a municipal government. While he has spent most of his adult life in public service, he is a nuclear-trained engineer that is looking at the private sector now that he is a new father.

He has not ruled out any private industry vertical but has not spoken well of manufacturing. Be that as it may, he is not locked into a specific path and is interested in any industry with higher wages, good benefits, and more stability.

I find this to be the case with a lot of the older Millennials. They are young parents that enjoyed the thrill of couch surfing, startups, and public service but are now looking to provide for young families. This is a golden opportunity for manufacturing firms. It’s time to take a look at your company as a whole and make sure you are making improvements to position yourself for long-term success as Millennials continue in the workplace.

