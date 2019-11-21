/ / / Workers injured after mezzanine deck collapses at Indiana manufacturing plant

Injuries have been reported in a 5,000-square-foot mezzanine deck collapse at a Monticello, Indiana, manufacturing plant, according to White County Sheriff Bill Brooks.

About 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Brooks said workers were pulling concrete out from underneath a deck at Jordan Manufacturing when it collapsed and fell 14 feet. Brooks said nobody was underneath, and the injuries are non-life threatening. He didn't have an exact number of people injured, but mentioned one person had an arm injury.

