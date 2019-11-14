/ / / Workers evacuated when Ohio manufacturing plant catches fire

By Kim Allen for WDTN Ohio

Workers at a Miamisburg manufacturing plant had to evacuate after a fire early Thursday.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. Thursday at the Avery Dennison plant on Monarch Lane.

An employee tells 2 NEWS his shift had just started when a fire alarm went off.

There were 20 workers inside the plant when the fire started. Everyone got out safely.

