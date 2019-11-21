/ / / Workers at Knapheide Manufacturing in Illinois vote to strike

Union members who work at Knapheide Manufacturing in Quincy, Illinois voted Wednesday night to strike.

557 workers voted to strike with 90 no votes.

The two sides met for hours for contract negotiations all night at The Ambiance in Quincy.

A union member tells KHQA 88 percent of union members rejected Knapheide's contract offer after hours of contract talks Wednesday night.

To learn more, read "Union workers at Knapheide Manufacturing vote to strike" from KHQA News.