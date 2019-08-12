/ / / Worker suffers severe wound while working on 800-pound sand filter tank

A man is in satisfactory condition after he was hurt while on the job at a Henrietta manufacturing plant.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at Genesee Global Group, a sheet metal manufacturer on John Street.

Deputies say the man suffered a severe wound to his arm while working on an 800-pound sand filter tank. The lid to the tank blew off, causing the injury.

