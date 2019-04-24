/ / / Worker killed in meat-grinder accident at Pennsylvania plant

A woman working at a Pennsylvania processing plant died Monday in a "horrible" meat grinder accident, the local county coroner said.

The fatal incident happened at Economy Locker Storage Company at the plant's facility in Muncy Township, according to WNEP.

Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. told the Williamsport Sun-Gazette the employee was operating a very large commercial meat grinder when she either fell in or was pulled into the machine.

