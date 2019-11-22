Plant Services

Worker from Sherman Oaks in grave condition after industrial accident

By the City News Service for NBC

Nov 22, 2019

A construction worker who became trapped under lumber in an industrial accident Thursday in Sherman Oaks was rushed in grave condition to a hospital, a fire department spokesman said.

The accident at 14241 W. Ventura Blvd. was reported at 8:42 a.m., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The worker was trapped for several minutes and his co-workers worked to free him and eventually initiated CPR following the instructions from a 911 dispatcher over the telephone, Prange said.

