Worker flown to the hospital after getting trapped in a machine

By NBC CT

May 21, 2019

A 58-year-old man has serious injuries and was flown to the hospital after getting trapped in a machine at an aerospace and defense manufacturing facility in Glastonbury, Connecticut early Tuesday morning.

First responders were called to EDAC Technologies on National Drive shortly after midnight after an industrial accident.

According to police, a 58-year-old employee had gotten trapped inside of an industrial CNC vertical turning center machine and was seriously injured.

