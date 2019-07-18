/ / / Worker dies after being electrocuted at steel manufacturing plant

A man was electrocuted at the TMK IPSCO Plant in Ambridge.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, officials arrived on the scene at 2225 Duss Avenue in Beaver County after 46-year-old David Bupp of Ambridge was reported electrocuted at 11:12 a.m.

The man, who was working inside the plant, suffered electrical injuries. He later died after being transported to Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital.

To learn more, read "Man Dies After Being Electrocuted At TMK IPSCO Plant In Beaver County" from KDKA 2 CBS Pittsburgh.