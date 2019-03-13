Plant Services

/ / / Worker crushed to death at Wisconsin manufacturing facility

Worker crushed to death at Wisconsin manufacturing facility

By Ian Richardson for the Des Moines Register

Mar 13, 2019

A 42-year-old Des Moines man died March 1 after a workplace accident at an Altoona manufacturing facility, authorities said.

William George Wilson Jr. was injured shortly before 8 a.m. that day at Summit Products Inc., according to an Altoona Police Department report.

His sister, Patricia Gibson, said he was crushed in a machine and died about an hour later at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.

Wilson was a machine operator at Summit Products, which manufactures metal and plastic RV accessories. Gibson said her brother had worked there for about two years.

To learn more, read "Des Moines man killed in accident at Altoona manufacturing facility" from the Des Moines Register.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 