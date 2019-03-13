Worker crushed to death at Wisconsin manufacturing facility
Mar 13, 2019
A 42-year-old Des Moines man died March 1 after a workplace accident at an Altoona manufacturing facility, authorities said.
William George Wilson Jr. was injured shortly before 8 a.m. that day at Summit Products Inc., according to an Altoona Police Department report.
His sister, Patricia Gibson, said he was crushed in a machine and died about an hour later at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.
Wilson was a machine operator at Summit Products, which manufactures metal and plastic RV accessories. Gibson said her brother had worked there for about two years.
