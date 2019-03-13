/ / / Worker crushed to death at Wisconsin manufacturing facility

By Ian Richardson for the Des Moines Register

A 42-year-old Des Moines man died March 1 after a workplace accident at an Altoona manufacturing facility, authorities said.

William George Wilson Jr. was injured shortly before 8 a.m. that day at Summit Products Inc., according to an Altoona Police Department report.

His sister, Patricia Gibson, said he was crushed in a machine and died about an hour later at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.

Read "7 steps to safety compliance"

Wilson was a machine operator at Summit Products, which manufactures metal and plastic RV accessories. Gibson said her brother had worked there for about two years.

To learn more, read "Des Moines man killed in accident at Altoona manufacturing facility" from the Des Moines Register.