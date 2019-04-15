/ / / Worker at NC manufacturing plant dies after arm amputated in accident

A manufacturing worker at a Gastonia company died Thursday in relation to a workplace accident, according to the state Department of Labor.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday at Sika Automotive Gastonia at 1909 Kyle Court, located off Bessemer City Highway. The worker was cleaning a recycling belt, which carried waste material for re-use, when he got his right arm caught in and amputated by the conveyor.

The worker was taken to a hospital by GEMS, but later died, according to the state Department of Labor.

