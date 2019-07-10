/ / / Woman sues manufacturing plant, alleges discrimination

A woman filed a federal lawsuit last week accusing a Mitchell manufacturing plant of racial and retaliatory discrimination against her while she was an employee.

Gwendolyn Moore, who worked at Graphic Packaging International, LLC's Mitchell plant from July 2015 until she was fired in June 2017, filed her complaint alleging civil rights and human relations violations on July 1. She's requesting a jury trial and relief for damages in excess of $75,000.

The complaint asserts that although Moore, the only Asian person working her particular shift when she was hired as a glue operator, met company expectations, she was disciplined and supervised less favorably than her white coworkers and was blamed "for her Caucasian co-worker's performance issues."

