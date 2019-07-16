Wisconsin manufacturers: Yes, tariffs hurt; yes, we support them
While most business leaders agree that President Donald Trump’s tariffs are hurting Wisconsin companies, they support the tariffs anyway, found a statewide survey by the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce Foundation.
According to the survey, 47% of the 204 C-suite executives agreed that tariffs are having a negative impact on their business, but 67% said they were “strongly” or “somewhat” in support of Trump administration tariffs on China.
“I think the reason for that is, one, in a full year of dealing with tariffs they're going to be better at mitigating the effect on their bottom line,” CEO and president of WMC Kurt Bauer said.
