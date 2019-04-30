/ / / Wind turbine maker settles with Iowa OSHA over safety violations

TPI Composites, a maker of wind turbine blades in Newton, Iowa, has settled with Iowa OSHA after being fined more than $150,000 for multiple workplace safety violations — an agreement that a state official says will make the factory safer for employees.

The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleged an array of safety problems at TPI's wind blade factory in Newton in June 2018. The agency's 40-page document detailed fire hazards, airborne contaminants, faulty record keeping, fall hazards and a lack of adequate protective gear for workers.

