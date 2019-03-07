Will 3D printing help Youngstown, Ohio, regain its manufacturing identity?
Mar 07, 2019
On the banks of the Mahoning River in Northeast Ohio, not far from where the first steel mill in the area once operated, sits a warehouse where the future of manufacturing is slowly taking shape.
A massive 3D printer fills the space: A 12-foot by 25-foot steel plate on the floor is surrounded by 8-foot steel walls, and on top, a beam holds what looks like a giant ballpoint pen. Proprietor Michael Garvey has been test-running the machine on large hunks of black plastic, which could eventually take the shape of anything from a boat hull to an airplane wing.
Although 3D printing is currently just a side project for Garvey, he plans to scale the business rapidly. He's already staked out a facility where he can put several more of these gigantic, room-sized printers, fed by melted-down plastic pellets, which he figures he can bring in by railcar loads.
To learn more, read "GM is gone. Now come 3D printers and robots" from CNN Business.
