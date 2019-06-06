/ / / Why next-gen aircraft could lead to more maintenance outsourcing

New aircraft fleet introductions could have a profound impact on how airlines approach maintenance. Adam Guthorn, director of Alton Aviation Consultancy, postulated this based on the fact operators could incur higher start-up costs, be required to buy expensive tooling for inhouse maintenance, and repairs will be more complex for next-gen aircraft—deterring “many operators from performing maintenance inhouse,” he said, speaking at Aviation Week’s ap&m.

If this premise holds true, that would result in in an increased demand for outsourced MRO. Alton predicts the total commercial air transport fleet will grow to 46,000 over the next decade and the MRO market will climb from today’s $77 billion demand to $141 billion by 2029, which represents a 6.2% annualized growth rate.

Expect engine shop visits to grow at 3.5% over the next decade, in what is already a very tight capacity market. Not surprisingly, the majority of these engine shop visits will come from powerplants on narrowbody aircraft, which make up more than half of the fleet.

