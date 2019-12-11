/ / / Why are so many Chicago manufacturing jobs unfilled?

Decades ago, manufacturing was king in Chicago. In 1960, more than one third of Chicago area residents worked in the industry. Today, about 11% in the six-county region do.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in some Chicago neighborhoods is as high as 30%.

Although many factories in the city have shut down or moved away over the last several decades, manufacturing is not dead. In Chicago and across the country, there are many factory jobs — and some employers are facing a worker shortage.

Companies like Freedman Seating Company in Chicago tout new, high-tech jobs, which they’re having trouble filling.

