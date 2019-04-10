/ / / Why American auto manufacturers need to focus on electric vehicles

Suppose a Presidential candidate proposed a policy that would produce the following benefits: a resurgence of U.S. auto industry production and the creation of thousands of new, high-paying manufacturing jobs; cleaner air, lower health care costs, and a huge reduction in the largest source of American greenhouse gas emissions; lower consumer costs of owning and operating vehicles; and the elimination of dependence on foreign oil.

Too good to be true? Not at all. These and many other benefits will accrue if the U.S. becomes the global leader in the production and deployment of electric vehicles.

Yet, right now, America is losing the EV race. We are allowing China and other nations to capture the single most important manufacturing and environmental opportunity in the world.

