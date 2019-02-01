/ / / What kind of manufacturing jobs are in America's future?

The news that Foxconn is backing away from a pledge to manufacture LCD screens at a plant in southeastern Wisconsin came as no surprise to critics of the deal, which was first announced in 2017 with great fanfare at the White House.

Foxconn had promised Wisconsin officials that the plant would create 13,000 jobs, most of them low-skilled and on the factory floor. Now, the company says it will focus on building an "advanced manufacturing facility" with far fewer employees. The politics of the deal aside, that's much more in line with the state of manufacturing in this country.

