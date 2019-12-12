/ / / What is the real cost of rebuilding the manufacturing jobs pipeline?

Connecticut’s manufacturing sector is facing a historic workforce shortage that could get worse before it gets better, as aging Baby Boomers head toward retirement leaving thousands — or even tens of thousands — of open jobs for younger generations that have so far largely overlooked the industry.

In response, Connecticut last year embarked on a new $50-million initiative to train and certify as many as 10,000 eligible residents to fill job shortages mainly in manufacturing, but also health care and construction.

But some involved in workforce development and manufacturing say there’s a key problem with Apprenticeship Connecticut: the funding available doesn’t come close to the size and scale of the problem it endeavors to solve. While the initiative is good, and seems to be approaching the right problems the right way, it’s just one piece of a larger workforce-development puzzle that still has stakeholders scratching their heads.

To learn more, read "As CT begins next round of $50M apprenticeship program, some say funding is woefully inadequate to fill manufacturing jobs pipeline" from the Hartford Business Journal.