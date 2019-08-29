What does the new "manufacturing stack" look like?

Manufacturing is going through a transition, from a linear “supply-chain” world to a much more adaptable “Internet of Goods.” And just like the Internet is built on the TCP/IP stack, the Internet of Goods is going to be built on a new manufacturing stack that goes beyond the factory floor.

The bottom layer of the manufacturing stack, layer 1, is the physical movement of raw materials, parts and other intermediate goods, and finished products. Layer 2 focuses on factory level activities, such as the production and transformation of goods. Layer 3 includes the assessment of manufacturability, estimates of “best case” cost, and routing to the appropriate production node. And Layer 4 is about designing the product.

