/ / / Weak manufacturing data causes oil prices to drop

Oil prices fell as weak manufacturing data from Europe and Japan shifted the focus from Saudi supply to worldwide demand concerns.

Brent crude futures fell 40 cents to $64.37 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $58.31, down 33 cents, Reuters reported.

CMC Markets senior market analyst Michael McCarthy was quoted by Reuters as saying, “The demand side of the equation is back in focus,” pointing to sluggish manufacturing numbers in leading economies in Europe as well as Japan.

“That’s why we’re seeing a little bit more (downward) pressure on Brent than West Texas at the moment,” McCarthy said.

