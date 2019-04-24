/ / / Wayne State smart manufacturing center partners with HERE Technologies

Wayne State University (WSU) and HERE Technologies have announced an agreement to partner on various industry projects, create education curriculums, and develop solutions with other technology providers at the Wayne State Smart Manufacturing Development Center (SMDC). Specifically, the two entities will work together on projects that require location services and asset tracking.

Wayne State’s progressive curriculum development, Midwest location and significant involvement in the resurgence of US manufacturing, combined with HERE’s market leadership and location capabilities create the perfect alignment to collaborate on autonomy and ultimately advance the manufacturing sector.

The SMDC is located within the College of Engineering and houses a variety of advanced manufacturing resources, equipment and software. The innovation center provides a place for HERE customers, partners, suppliers as well as WSU faculty and students to collaborate on a variety of projects, educational curriculums, research and more.

“Wayne State University is at the heart of Detroit’s resurgence. The campus is growing, the curriculums are being tuned to the needs of the future workforce and we’re aligning to new industry principles such as Industry 5.0,” said Joseph Kim, Professor of Industrial & Systems Engineering at Wayne State University. “HERE’s expertise in navigation and location will help us bring practical experiences and real-life business situations to students and provide them an opportunity to see how location technology is applied to customers in the industrial sector.”