/ / / Volvo's US manufacturing operations are more human than machine

Volvo is the most recent car company to begin assembling its vehicles in the United States. On Sept. 6, 2018, the Swedish automaker rolled its first S60 sedan out of a new factory in Ridgeville, South Carolina, roughly 30 miles northwest of Charleston. The 2.3 million square-foot facility, Volvo's first assembly plant in North America, will eventually turn out 150,000 vehicles per year, after the next-generation 2021 XC90 SUV comes online.

Right now, though, the plant is operating at about one-third of capacity, which gives Volvo some wiggle room to invite members of the media like me, with absolutely zero auto-manufacturing experience, onto an active production line to help assemble a car. That makes me one of only a few people outside of Volvo to get this level of access.

I hope I don't mess anything up.

