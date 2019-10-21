/ / / Volvo workers face layoffs as Mack Truck strike continues

The United Auto Workers and AB Volvo-owned Mack Truck are set to resume contract negotiations on Monday as at least 3,500 hourly employees across three states continue to strike.

Workers from six factories, including Mack’s main Macungie, Pennsylvania, plant and its engine and transmission facility in Hagerstown, Maryland, began their strike on October 12, following the expiration of the union’s contract on October 1. After a couple of short-term contract extensions, the sides failed to reach a deal, resulting in the first UAW-Mack strike in 35 years.

“We are disappointed that the company failed to provide any substantial offer prior to the October 1st expiration date or during the subsequent meetings held during the period in which we extended the contract,” UAW Secretary-Treasurer and Heavy Duty Truck Department director Ray Curry wrote in a letter to Volvo Trucks’ North American labor director D. William Waters at the onset of the strike.

To learn more, read "Thousands of Volvo workers face layoffs as Mack Truck sees first strike in 35 years" from CNBC.