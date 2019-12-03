Volkswagen is set to take a significant step forward with what Martin Hofmann, the German auto giant’s group CIO, calls “one of the biggest industrial cloud projects in the Western hemisphere.”

This year, the company has piloted its smart-manufacturing initiative, which launched in March, at three of its plants. In 2020, it will roll out to another 15 of its 122 factories around the world as part of a five-year strategy to create a much more agile production base, using a combination of cloud computing, sensor-laden equipment, big data and machine learning.

The industrial cloud is a key part of VW’s plan to boost productivity by 30% by 2025.

Read the full story, "Volkswagen is accelerating one of the world's biggest smart-factory projects," at forbes.com.