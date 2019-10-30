/ / / Verizon and Corning partner to showcase 5G in manufacturing

5G is inching closer to becoming a reality for many people, and there's no question it will make devices faster, smarter and more connected.

For months, Verizon has been inviting leaders from various industries to test possible applications of 5G in specialized labs across the country. Widespread consumer uses of the technology, such as 5G-enabled smartphones, are still relatively far off.

But in a new partnership with industrial manufacturer Corning, Verizon aims to demonstrate the real life impact of the technology right now, by deploying and testing the effects of a 5G network in one of Corning's largest manufacturing facilities. The companies will work together to test existing theories and develop new solutions for how 5G can make manufacturing more efficient, effective and safe.

