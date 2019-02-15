/ / / Update: 5 killed, several wounded in shooting at Aurora, IL, industrial complex

From The New York Times: A former warehouse employee whose relatives said he had recently lost his job stormed through his old workplace in suburban Chicago on Friday, killing five people and injuring five police officers.

The gunman, whom the authorities identified as Gary Martin, 45, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers.

Others — the number remained unclear late Friday — were wounded in the shooting at the Henry Pratt Company’s warehouse, where valves and control devices used in water and power systems are designed.

Read the full story at nytimes.com. This story updated at 10 p.m. CST Friday.