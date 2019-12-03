/ / / United Auto Workers union to implement new audits and changes as investigation continues

The United Auto Workers union announced Monday new audits and changes to the union's financial procedures as the federal government continues a years-long investigation that U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider told The Detroit News could result in federal oversight of the nation's largest union.

UAW Secretary-Treasurer Ray Curry in a statement said the union would hire four additional auditors to "assist with increased auditing" processes. The union also said it retained Deloitte, which began an audit in the second quarter of 2019, to assess the accounting of Solidarity House, all UAW regional offices, all political action committees, the union's Black Lake Education Center and the UAW golf course in Cheboygan County, Michigan.

The moves were announced three days after former UAW president Gary Jones officially resigned his union membership. The News identified Jones as the unnamed UAW leader accused of helping orchestrate a conspiracy that involved embezzling more than $1 million in member dues and spending the money on personal luxuries, including private villas, golf and expensive liquor. Jones has not been charged by the government.

To learn more, read "UAW says new audits will crack down on financial wrongdoing" from The Detroit News.