Two down. One to go.

United Auto Workers members Friday night ratified by 56.3% a new four-year contract with Ford Motor Co. guaranteeing raise increases to nearly 55,500 employees, pathways to top wages for full-time and temporary employees, no increased health-care costs and $6 billion in investments.

A cap on temporary employees is an additional victory for the union since the General Motors Co. contract was ratified last month. Such measures could prove a challenge when the union pivots on Monday to focus on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, which employs a larger percentage of lower-paid hourly workers.

Read the full story, "United Auto Workers ratifies contract with Ford," at detroitnews.com.