/ / / Union accuses Bath Iron Works of using skilled labor shortage to bring in subcontractors

Amid the most aggressive hiring blitz in decades, Bath Iron Works visited county fairs throughout the summer, held job fairs and has begun paying referral bonuses.

The company is also paying potential employees a $500 weekly stipend to attend a free, three-week program that trains them to be welders and manufacturing technicians.

But members of BIW’s largest union say the company’s reported struggle to hire as many as 1,000 workers by the end of 2020 is disingenuous and masks a different agenda: a proposal to bring subcontractors into the shipyard for the first time in some 30 years.

