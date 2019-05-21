/ / / UK manufacturing suffers worst slump in two and a half years

Britain’s manufacturing sector has suffered the worst slump in orders for more than two and a half years as the car and textile industries struggled against Brexit headwinds.

The CBI said its industrial trends monitor for May showed that without an agreement with the European Union, the manufacturing sector was gripped by “economic paralysis” and moving “ever closer to disaster”.

Amid concerns that British Steel faces bankruptcy with the loss of 4,500 jobs and a further 20,000 among suppliers, the CBI said continued stockpiling was not enough to offset the slowdown in manufacturing as a result of parliament’s failure to agree a Brexit deal.

