/ / / UK manufacturing hits seven-year low

UK manufacturers recorded their worst month in seven years in August, as “immensely feeble” figures showed activity shrank for a fourth month in a row.

A widely watched index on manufacturing performance across Britain showed a reading of 47.4 for August, down from 48 in July and its lowest since mid-2012.

New orders plunged at the fastest rate in more than seven years, while business confidence fell to a record low in a sector-wide survey. Reported employment levels also dropped sharply.

“Ongoing global trade tensions, slower world economic growth and Brexit uncertainty were all mentioned by manufacturers as factors contributing to reduced overseas demand,” according to the latest manufacturing purchasing managers’ index.

