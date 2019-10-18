/ / / UK manufacturers brace for US tariffs

British manufacturers of products ranging from Scotch whisky to biscuits and Savile Row suits are braced for a significant financial hit after US tariffs came into effect in retaliation for subsidies given to aerospace manufacturer Airbus.

Tariffs of 25% came into effect at midnight on the US east coast (5am BST), damaging small businesses with few links to a 15-year aerospace industry battle between Airbus, the European champion, and American rival Boeing.

A broad variety of products across the EU have been hit by the tariffs, including French wine, Italian parmesan and Spanish olives.

