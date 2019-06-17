/ / / UK government testing 5G for manufacturing industry

The UK government has announced it is to invest £40mn (US $50.5mn) in 5G testbed and trial projects for UK industry.

Previous trials have been in the healthcare, tourism, transport and broadcasting sectors. The project will aim to discover the ways 5G can increase productivity and output in manufacturing and logistics, with an eye on improving the UK economy. 5G is up to 10 times faster than 4G, supporting more than 1mn devices per square kilometre.

Digital Secretary Jeremy Wright said: “As part of our modern Industrial Strategy, we’re making sure that Britain has a telecoms infrastructure that is fit for the future. 5G is about more than mobile phone consumers having a fast and reliable connection anywhere in the country. It’s a vital piece of technology that can be used to improve the productivity and growth of our industrial sectors. That’s why we’re excited to develop new trials in areas such as manufacturing and logistics that can really benefit from 5G.”

