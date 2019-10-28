/ / / UAW looks to Ford now that GM deal is done

General Motor's four-year deal will now be used as a template in bargaining with crosstown rival Ford Motor, the union's choice for the next round of bargaining, followed by Fiat Chrysler.

“We can confirm the UAW today notified Ford it plans to negotiate with us next,” Ford said in a statement. “As America’s No. 1 producer of vehicles and largest employer of UAW-represented autoworkers, we look forward to reaching a fair agreement that helps Ford enhance its competitiveness and preserve and protect good-paying manufacturing jobs.”

The new GM contract is expected to add roughly $350 million in annual labor costs by the end of the contract, according to a note from Barclays analyst Brian Johnson reported by The Wall Street Journal.

That kind of labor-cost inflation may be tougher for Ford and Fiat Chrysler to absorb.

