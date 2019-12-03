/ / / U.S. Navy awards most expensive shipbuilding contract ever

The US Navy on Monday awarded its most expensive shipbuilding contract ever, more than $22.2 billion worth of the world's most advanced submarines.

The massive contract for nine nuclear-powered, Virginia class attack submarines comes just months after the head of the US Navy in the Pacific warned of a massive Chinese naval buildup and his trouble in getting enough submarines to counter it.



Rear Adm. David Goggins, the Navy's program executive officer for submarines, called them "a generational leap in submarine capability for the Navy" in a statement on the Navy's website Monday.

The submarines will be built by prime contractor General Dynamics Electric Boat, based in Groton, Connecticut, with subcontractor Huntington Ingallls Industries. Sen. Reed said the contract would ensure a stable workload for the 4,000 workers at an Electric Boat shipyard in Rhode Island for years to come.

Read the full story, "U.S. Navy orders $22 billion worth of submarines with an eye on China," at cnn.com.