U.S. manufacturing slumped in December, muddying outlook for 2019
Jan 02, 2019
Five Federal Reserve indexes of regional manufacturing all slumped in December, the first time they’ve fallen in unison since May 2016 and the latest evidence that a pillar of the U.S. economy has started to wobble heading into next year.
The Dallas Fed’s factory index unexpectedly contracted this month, falling to a two-year low of minus 5.1 from 17.6 in November, and the steepest decline since 2013. Oil prices are down about 40% from a nearly four-year high in October.
More than 20% of manufacturers said that their outlook worsened in December, according to the regional Fed report.
